Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 2,906,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

