Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.22. 171,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,767. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

