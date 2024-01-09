Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,071 shares of company stock valued at $86,358,300. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.70. 60,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.10 and a twelve month high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.