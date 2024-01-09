Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IJR stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. 1,275,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.