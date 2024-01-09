Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,833 shares of company stock valued at $266,137,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

