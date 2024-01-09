Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 323,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. 9,080,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,935,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

