Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 205,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 742.4% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 68,473 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,329,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.04. 2,038,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,316,390. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

