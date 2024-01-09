Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 809 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,815. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

