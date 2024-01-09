Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,095 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,757 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.48. 466,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,244. The company has a market cap of $267.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $595.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

