Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,026 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 676,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

