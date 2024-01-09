Whittier Trust Co. Sells 9,758 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.36. 10,275,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,854,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average of $184.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

