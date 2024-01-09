WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
