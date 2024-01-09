WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

