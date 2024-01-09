WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

