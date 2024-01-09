Worldcoin (WLD) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $283.44 million and $86.42 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00005510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,887,763 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 109,824,048.70930004 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.77313854 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $100,668,483.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

