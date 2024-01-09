XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on February 5th

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 216.35 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £445.75 million, a PE ratio of 3,128.57 and a beta of 0.47. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 144.50 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.34) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 108,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £2,176.14 ($2,773.92). Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

