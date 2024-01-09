Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $315,239,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 279,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

