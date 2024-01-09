Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $154.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.33.

YUM opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

