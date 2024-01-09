ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.99. 1,022,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,051,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

