11,364 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Purchased by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.53.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEF. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

