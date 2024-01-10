1,168 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 1.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.