137,671 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 137,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

