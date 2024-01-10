1,397 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,638,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 602.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 41.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 332,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,013,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 266,694 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE SKM traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 209,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

