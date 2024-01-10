1,598 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after buying an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $19,085,281 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

