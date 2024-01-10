171,223 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

