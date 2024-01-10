3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 4.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50. 264,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,402,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDD

3D Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $724.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in 3D Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.