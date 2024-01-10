3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

