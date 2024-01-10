4,100 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $46.77.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

