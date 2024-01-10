437 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

