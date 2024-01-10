450,193 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,530,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 864,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 426,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 18,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,266. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

