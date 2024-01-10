60,064 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 83,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $872,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 888,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $193.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

