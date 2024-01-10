650 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after acquiring an additional 476,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $290.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $246.04 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.13.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

