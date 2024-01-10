81,974 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AME opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

