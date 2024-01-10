81,974 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AMETEK
In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on AME
AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE AME opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
AMETEK Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.
AMETEK Profile
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMETEK
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.