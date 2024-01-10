A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 29th

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 136,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $654.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 141,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

