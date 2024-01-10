A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 79,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.04. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

