A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 44,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.