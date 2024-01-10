Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.51

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 15048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abacus Life

In other news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

