AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

