Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 42,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Acceleware Trading Down 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

