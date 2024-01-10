Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Accolade Trading Up 29.0 %

ACCD opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Accolade by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

