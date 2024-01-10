ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 524504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.52.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,100 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.