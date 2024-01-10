Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 33,400 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 79,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,610. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.42 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

