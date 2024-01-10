Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 347,343 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347,343 shares during the quarter. Chico’s FAS makes up 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 605,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CHS remained flat at $7.59 during trading on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

