Acuitas Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 99,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.78. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 163,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,402,964 shares in the company, valued at $12,859,054.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $24,560. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

