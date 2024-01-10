Acuitas Investments LLC Buys Shares of 126,925 Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 126,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSKD. Barclays cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

RSKD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 104,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

