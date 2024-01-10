Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Taseko Mines worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $430.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.98. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.90.

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

