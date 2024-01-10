Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers makes up 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 3,110.13% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $277.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

