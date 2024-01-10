Acuitas Investments LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.52% of TAT Technologies worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

