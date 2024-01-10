Acuitas Investments LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322,159 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 370,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,123 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 162,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

