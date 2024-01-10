Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. Seneca Foods accounts for about 1.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Seneca Foods worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 25,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,458. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

