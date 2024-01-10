Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $174,000 in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $16,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $11,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after buying an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

LAW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 18,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,068. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

